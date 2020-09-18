Ohio Coronavirus Recommendations Say Trick Or Treat Is Ok But Skip The Hayride

No hayrides, haunted houses or Halloween parties. Those are some of the recommendations in the newest coronavirus guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health.

It’s important to note that these are recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health, not an order. But the latest guidance says to avoid haunted houses, hayrides and parties that include more than 10 people. Dan Tierney with Gov. Mike DeWine’s office says Trick or Treat is ok.

“Trick or treat can be accomplished safely with only a few minor modifications," Tierney says.

Those modifications include wearing masks, sanitizing surfaces and maintaining social distance. Drive through or virtual Trick or Treat events are also suggested.