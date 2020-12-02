Ohio Counts Three Days Of Triple-Digit COVID Deaths In A Week

Ohio has recorded its second-highest number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19, and the third day in a week of death totals in triple digits.

Hospitalization and intensive care unit patients dropped slightly, but COVID patients on ventilators hit another record.

Second day of double-digit confirmed COVID deaths in Ohio:

6,224 confirmed deaths: 113 new; 102 reported yesterday

6,671 total deaths; 447 probables

414,215 confirmed cases: 7,435 new; 8,409 new yesterday

437,928 total cases; 23,713 probables

*Note: 1000s reports pending review — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) December 2, 2020

There were more than 7,400 confirmed cases – a month ago, there were just over 2,700. Thousands of reports are still listed as "pending".

In his briefing Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine warned that there’s no indication that the state has hit a plateau.

"There’s a two- to three-week lag before a case, they test positive and when they might be going into the hospital, when they might be going into an ICU," DeWine said. "So we know that what’s going to happen for the next couple of weeks is sort of baked in already, it’s going to happen."

113 new deaths were reported Wednesday, up from 102 the day before. 141 deaths were reported last Wednesday.

Among the recent deaths – Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree, who had just been re-elected.