Ohio Counts Three Days Of Triple-Digit COVID Deaths In A Week

  • A health care worker at the testing site at the Columbus Health Department talks to a patient before administering a PCR test.
Ohio has recorded its second-highest number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19, and the third day in a week of death totals in triple digits.

Hospitalization and intensive care unit patients dropped slightly, but COVID patients on ventilators hit another record.

There were more than 7,400 confirmed cases – a month ago, there were just over 2,700. Thousands of reports are still listed as "pending".

In his briefing Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine warned that there’s no indication that the state has hit a plateau.

"There’s a two- to three-week lag before a case, they test positive and when they might be going into the hospital, when they might be going into an ICU," DeWine said. "So we know that what’s going to happen for the next couple of weeks is sort of baked in already, it’s going to happen."

113 new deaths were reported Wednesday, up from 102 the day before. 141 deaths were reported last Wednesday.

Among the recent deaths – Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree, who had just been re-elected.

It is with a broken heart and profound regret that we announce the passing of our dear friend Scioto County Commissioner...

