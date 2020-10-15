Ohio COVID-19 Case Increases Hitting Record Highs

By 46 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
    Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions, causing concern among health experts. Though Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) hasn’t made any policy changes, he says it's time for Ohioans to increase their efforts towards slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The daily increase of COVID-19 cases hit a record high twice this week, which has DeWine raising the alarm.

"There's a red tide flowing all around the state of Ohio. Virtually everybody in Ohio is now living in a high incident, high rate of spread area, that's something that we can do something about though," says DeWine. "It is not inevitable, this spread of the virus can be slowed down. It can be reversed, it's totally within our hands to do it, we have the ability to do it." 

While he’s not calling for more shutdowns, DeWine emphasizes that Ohio has been in a similar position before and the spread of the virus was slowed by social distancing and masks.  

DeWine says there are three main policy goals that can help fight COVID-19, this includes the development of a vaccine, practicing mitigation efforts, and ramping up testing.

"We are focused on more and more and more testing, faster. We can get it out and we can get out in the correct way. We're going to use that," says DeWine.

More testing is expected to be available in targeted, high-risk areas including long-term care centers. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus

Related Content

Changes Being Made To Make Filing For Unemployment Easier

By Oct 14, 2020
Kim Hall, Director, Ohio Dept of Job and Family Services
Jo Ingles

Since the pandemic began in March, Ohio paid 821,000 regular unemployment claims and 608,000 for federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to people who don’t normally qualify for jobless benefits. At times, filers have experienced frustration over not being able to file or get questions answered. But leaders of the state agency that handles unemployment says changes are being made to make it more user friendly.

COVID-19 Numbers Will Get Worse Before They Get Better, Warns DeWine

By & WVXU Oct 13, 2020
A line of cars outside the Columbus Department of Health for testing in August.
Daniel Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine is sounding a pessimistic warning about the coronavirus pandemic as the state heads toward colder months. The average number of new cases is up, and positivity has increased despite more people getting tested.

Gov. Mike DeWine Says Ohio's Rising COVID-19 Numbers Are "A Gut Punch"

By Oct 8, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s concerned because the spread of COVID-19 continues to worsen in Ohio. 