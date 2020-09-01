Ohio COVID-19 Case Numbers Spike As Colleges Reopen, Test

By 1 minute ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine speaks in his daily press briefing on April 30. Five days later he announced budget cuts of $775 million.
    Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

The state of Ohio is reporting the highest jump in new daily COVID-19 cases since July. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says one contributing factors is the reopening of colleges and the mass testing that's done there on campus.

DeWine says the jump in cases is a "stark reminder" that the coronavirus is not going away. Although the increase is partly due to cases reported on college campuses, DeWine says leaders at those universities have been doing a good job at preparing for the virus. 

DeWine was asked if he thinks the state will need to intervene if cases on campuses continue to increase. 

"They're all over this so I'm not sure it's going to be my decision it's going to be a decision being made by that school," says DeWine.  

DeWine says he's calling on students to recognize the responsibility they have in preventing the spread of the virus. 

"Let's hope that students at Ohio State, students at every other university or college in the state recognize that their ability to stay on campus, their ability to stay in class is solely, collectively within their own hands," DeWine says.

Hospitalizations and deaths have also been increasing over the last few days.  

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus - higher education

Related Content

Vote Expected Tuesday On Bill To Offer Protection From COVID-Related Lawsuits

By Aug 31, 2020
Karen Kasler

Ohio lawmakers will hold a final vote next week on a bill that would shield first responders, businesses and schools from coronavirus-related lawsuits from patients, customers or students.

'Inconsistent Results' Reported In Ohio's Assisted Living COVID-19 Testing Program

By Aug 28, 2020
Statehouse News Bureau

The state is pausing a widespread COVID-19 testing program at assisted living facilities due to what Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) called "inconsistent results" with the baseline saliva kits.

Ohio Businesses Say Economy Isn't Good But They're Optimistic

By Aug 28, 2020
A sign at Easton Town Center in Columbus, advertising that stores, bars and restaurants are open following coronavirus closures.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s businesses say they’re optimistic about the future of the economy, but the coronavirus pandemic continues to have them worried.