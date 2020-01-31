Ohio Democratic Party Leader Explains Why Ohio Is Not Included In Some National Campaign Efforts

Some of the Democratic party’s top fundraisers, including union groups and some of President Obama’s top campaign supporters, are organizing a massive campaign in six battleground states this year. Ohio is not one of them. Does this mean the Buckeye State is no longer thought of by national Democrats as a swing state?

The group, “Organizing Together 2020,” is hiring staffers in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona. But Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says don’t take that as a sign that Ohio is not considered a battleground state anymore.

"We are closer to being blue now than we were any year since ’06 and ’08. And obviously, we make that case and we think, ultimately, the nominee will see that case. And in the end, that’s what it is going to come down to versus individual groups that are looking to see where to spend their money," Pepper says.

Pepper notes some other national Democratic groups have committed significant resources to help win in Ohio this November. In addition, he says the fact that Ohio doesn’t have a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs makes it somewhat less attractive to groups that are focused on those races.