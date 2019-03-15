Ohio Gets Go-Ahead For Work Requirements For Medicaid Expansion

By 14 minutes ago
  • Now-Gov. Mike DeWine (center) speaks at an July 2013 event where he announced he'd keep Medicaid expansion, with work requirements.
    Now-Gov. Mike DeWine (center) speaks at an July 2013 event where he announced he'd keep Medicaid expansion, with work requirements.
    Karen Kasler

The federal government says Ohio can join the eight other states that have been given permission to impose work requirements on people in Medicaid expansion.

When it’s implemented, recipients who aren’t over 50, disabled or caregivers will have to prove they’re working 20 hours a week, or are in job training or college, or doing community service.

Medicaid expansion advocates including Tara Britton at the Center for Community Solutions have doubted the likelihood of real cost savings.

“We want to make sure that there’s not a detrimental impact to county governments and other community partners because there are going to be implementation costs associated with this," Britton said.

The state says 58 percent of those on Medicaid expansion are working. And it’s estimated that 95 percent of those in the program are working or exempt.

But the state estimates 36,000 recipients aren’t, and that about 18,000 will eventually lose their Medicaid coverage.

Tags: 
Medicaid expansion
Medicaid waiver

Related Content

Senator Sponsors Bill To Require 20-Hour Workweek For More Medicaid Recipients

By Feb 28, 2019
Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima)
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio is among 15 states that have asked the federal government for permission to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients. Ohio’s request would cover people up to age 50, but a state senator has proposed a bill that would go further.

The Future Of Ohio's Medicaid Expansion In Question

By Dec 26, 2018
Kurhan, Shutterstock.com

UPDATED at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 A spokesman for the Ohio House says this is not one of the overrides lawmakers are still considering at this point.

Ohio lawmakers are scheduled to come back to the Statehouse tomorrow to possibly override some of Gov. John Kasich’s vetoes over the two-year session. One of those could affect 400,000 Ohioans in Medicaid expansion.

Campaigns For Governor Come Out Swinging On Medicaid Expansion

By Jul 13, 2018
Twitter

The Republican candidate for governor says he’s had a plan to keep Medicaid expansion for all 700,000 Ohioans covered under it. His Democratic opponent calls that a major about-face. And it shows there’s been a lot of confusion surrounding this key state policy, and what either candidate will do with Medicaid expansion if he is elected.

State Asks For Work Requirements On Some Medicaid Recipients, Estimates 18,000 Could Lose Coverage

By May 1, 2018
Daniel Konik

The state has submitted its application to the federal government for permission to impose work requirements on 36,000 Ohio Medicaid recipients.