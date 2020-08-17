Ohio GOP Counters Kasich's Scheduled DNC Appearance

Ohio Republicans are firing back at John Kasich, the former Ohio governor and high-profile Republican who is slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention tonight. Kasich is expected to throw his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid.

Kasich's primetime appearance at the DNC is expected to include a message of unity, an attempt to win over conservative and moderate support for Biden.

But U.S. Congressman Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio, 7th District) says conservatives should continue to align with President Donald Trump who, as Gibbs says, has a proven track record of economic success.

"I would just not pay attention to the noise out there from John Kasich and others. And just think of where we were with this pandemic and where we're headed," says Gibbs.

In a fundraising email, Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken said Kasich has "turned his back on us." Timken also said the Democratic presidential ticket of Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-California) is progressive and caters to socialist agendas.

Kasich has been a vocal critic of Trump ever since running against him for the Republican nomination in 2016.