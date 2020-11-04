Ohio GOP Leaders Call For Patience As States Count Votes

While Ohio's election results show a big win for President Donald Trump, leaders are voicing their support for other states as they continue to count votes in the presidential race. That includes some of the state's top Republican officeholders.

Trump spent the day after the election calling on officials to stop counting the votes and questioned the legitimacy of mail-in ballots.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) said it's important to let the process in other states play out.

"In this case we're going to have to wait, we're going to have to be patient, President Trump, Vice President Biden are going to have to be patient and they need to be a reassuring force for the country."

Husted, Ohio's former secretary of state, says the lag in other state's highlights the more efficient system in Ohio where absentee votes are able to be processed and counted right as polls close.

"There are legitimate reasons why it's taking them a long time. We shouldn't be as concerned with speed as we are accuracy," Husted says. "We need to make sure that everybody slows down to make sure the count is correct."

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) was also among the leaders calling for people to respect the process.

“Under our Constitution, state legislatures set the rules and states administer our elections. We should respect that process and ensure that all ballots cast in accordance with state laws are counted. It’s that simple,“ Portman said in a written statement.

States like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania spent the day after the election continuing to tally the votes.

