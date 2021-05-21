Ohio Health Officials Say Vaccination Rate Is Up Since Lottery Announcement

By May 21, 2021
  • COVID-19 vaccine, January 2021
    COVID-19 vaccine, January 2021
    Franklin County Public Health

The Ohio Department of Health says it tracked an increase in the vaccination rate since the creation of the $1M sweepstakes.

The state had seen a slowdown in the rate of people getting vaccinated in April and May, prompting Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) to announce the "Ohio Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes to incentivize people to get the shot. 

The Ohio Department of Health says it saw a 28% increase in people getting the COVID-19 vaccine the weekend after the drawing was announced by people 16 and older, from May 14 to May 17. That's compared to the previous weekend which saw a 25% drop in vaccinations from April 30 to May 3 numbers.

Since the announcement of a lottery, the overall number of vaccinations has also increased by more than 141,000 people. However, that's also when the state broadened eligibility for people ages 12-15.

There are critics of the lottery who say the $5 million in total prizes is a misuse of taxpayer dollars.

Tags: 
coronavirus - vaccine
coronavirus - vaccine lottery
Coronavirus

