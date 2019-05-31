Ohio House Leader Calls Threat Of Lawsuit Over School Funding "Unfortunate"

The House Speaker calls the threat of a lawsuit from a central Ohio school superintendent “unfortunate.” The issue revolves around the 166 districts that are getting less money from the state than the school funding formula says they should.

Speaker Larry Householder says lawmakers plan to work on changing the school funding formula.

Delaware Schools superintendent Paul Craft said he and other superintendents are prepared to file a lawsuit against the state if it doesn’t address what’s known as the gain cap, which limits the money districts get from the state. Householder says districts might feel like too much attention is paid to lower income districts. “But frankly that’s the system that we have. We try to balance the funding as far as school districts that are able to take care of their own students and pass it out to districts that aren’t able to take care of their own students," Householder says. He says he’d like to work on separate legislation after the budget is passed.