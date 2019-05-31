Ohio House Leader Calls Threat Of Lawsuit Over School Funding "Unfortunate"

  • Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
    Andy Chow

The House Speaker calls the threat of a lawsuit from a central Ohio school superintendent “unfortunate.” The issue revolves around the 166 districts that are getting less money from the state than the school funding formula says they should. 

Speaker Larry Householder says lawmakers plan to work on changing the school funding formula.

Delaware Schools superintendent Paul Craft said he and other superintendents are prepared to file a lawsuit against the state if it doesn’t address what’s known as the gain cap, which limits the money districts get from the state. Householder says districts might feel like too much attention is paid to lower income districts. “But frankly that’s the system that we have. We try to balance the funding as far as school districts that are able to take care of their own students and pass it out to districts that aren’t able to take care of their own students," Householder says. He says he’d like to work on separate legislation after the budget is passed. 

Related Content

"Capped" School Districts Threaten Federal Lawsuit If Lawmakers Don't Act

By 23 hours ago
A hallway in a central Ohio high school
Karen Kasler

A group of school districts that aren’t getting the money they say the state’s school funding formula calculates they should get are threatening a federal lawsuit if the issue isn’t resolved.

Urban Districts Criticize New School Funding Formula Proposal

By May 6, 2019
Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Rep. John Patterson (D-Jefferson) discuss their new school funding formula at the Ohio Statehouse.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s eight urban school districts are calling for changes to the newly-proposed school funding formula saying more factors need to be taken into account.

New School Funding Formula Shelved For Now

By May 2, 2019
Rep. John Patterson and Rep. Bob Cupp
Statehouse News Bureau

For weeks now, Ohio lawmakers have been considering a bipartisan school funding plan from two state representatives.  They say the plan would reduce reliance on property taxes. The proposal is not funded in the proposed House budget.

Speaker Says New School Funding Formula Won't Be In House Budget

By Apr 28, 2019
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
Andy Chow

The leader of the Ohio House says a new school funding formula that two state representatives introduced a few weeks ago won’t be part of the House version of the budget, which he says will come out on Wednesday.

Bipartisan Bill Introduced To Legalize Sports Betting, With Proceeds To Schools

By Apr 9, 2019
A sports betting board in Las Vegas, NV
Brian P Gielczyk/shutterstock.com

Two state representatives have introduced a bill to legalize and regulate sports gambling, now that the US Supreme Court has said states can do that. If it passes, sports betting would be limited at first, but could someday be offered in surprising venues.