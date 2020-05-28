Ohio House Leader Says He Cannot Require Lawmakers To Wear Masks

By 13 minutes ago
  • Speaker Householder speaks to reporters
    Speaker Householder speaks to reporters
    Karen Kasler

The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives says he cannot compel members to practice some of the safety measures recommended by Ohio’s health director to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says he has limited authority over what members of the Ohio House do because they are elected.

“I can’t keep them away from here. I can’t require them to have their temperature taken. I can’t require them to wear a mask. I can’t even require them not to sit in their chairs. If the members want to sit in their chairs and cast their votes, there’s nothing I can do about that," Householder says.

 Householder himself, along with most Republicans, do not wear masks in the chamber. And at least one house member, Representative Candice Keller (R-Middletown) is refusing to have her temperature taken upon entering the building where lawmakers work. Governor DeWine has required some employees to wear masks as part of some of the state's plans allowing businesses to reopen.  Representative Nino Vitale (R-Urbana), who also refuses to wear masks, has introduced a bill that would take the authority to require Ohioans to wear masks away from the governor and put that power with the legislature instead. 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Larry Householder
masks
Social Distancing
temperature checks
Candice Keller
Nino Vitale
Gov. Mike DeWine

Related Content

Ohio To Allow Outdoor Visits At Certain Long-Term Care Facilities

By 1 hour ago
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio is taking the first steps to lift the more than two month old ban on visits to some long-term care facilities. Officials says they want to expand this in stages.

Ohio Deploying COVID-19 Testing Teams To Nursing Homes

By May 26, 2020
A sanitizer station set up at a Fairfield County nursing home a few days before visitors were banned on March 13 because of coronavirus concerns.
Karen Kasler

Residents at long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, make up more than three-quarters of the deaths related to COVID-19 in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine says he is now ramping up efforts to combat this problem with a new strategy.

DeWine: Masks Should Be Worn And Shouldn't Be Partisan

By May 26, 2020
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) speaks to masked reporters after session on May 13, 2020.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine changed his initial mask mandate as a condition of businesses reopening, instead requiring masks for employees but not for customers. But while mask wearing has become something of a partisan symbol, DeWine said it shouldn’t be.

Sherrod Brown Says Providing Worker Protections Improves Racial Disparity

By May 22, 2020
Andy Chow

The state of Ohio is rolling out a new initiative to tackle the racial health disparity with COVID-19. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says there's a major issue the state and country can address in order to improve minority health; worker protection.

With Racial Health Disparity, Sykes Says 'Root Of The Problem' Must Be Addressed

By May 25, 2020
Andy Chow

House Minority Caucus Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) is criticizing the state's plan to address racial health disparities during the coronavirus pandemic saying the strategy Gov. Mike DeWine is taking is good but not enough, calling it "too little, too late."