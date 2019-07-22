Ohio House Schedules Redo On Energy Bill Vote

  House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
The Ohio House will try again tomorrow to hold a vote on the sweeping energy bill which could bail out nuclear power plants and would end energy efficiency requirements for utilities. 

The House experienced a false start last week when they had to hold off on the vote because potential supporters weren’t there. 

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said he believes he has the votes to pass the energy bill and send it to the governor’s desk, but he was just one vote shy. There were four House members absent on the day of the vote that voted "yes" on the bill the last time it came to the floor. This most recent vote would be to concur with Senate changes.

“We’re gonna talk to those four legislators and find out where they’re at. I have not gotten any indication that they’re against it so I think those four votes will be enough to get it over the top,” said Householder.

The bill was approved in the Senate last week, but passed the House in May by only ten votes.  FirstEnergy Solutions, which owns the nuclear plants, plans to shut down the Davis-Besse plant this year unless lawmakers approve the subsidies.

The legislation would create an $0.85 monthly charge on electric bills but eliminate or reduce requirements to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency programs. Lawmakers say that change will ultimately result in a rate reduction.

HB6 - Energy Bill
nuclear subsidies
renewable energy
energy efficiency

