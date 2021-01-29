Ohio Jobless Claims Hit Highest Total Since Last Spring

By Jan 29, 2021
  • A closed sign on a Columbus area business
    A closed sign on a Columbus area business
    Karen Kasler

The number of jobless claims reported this week in Ohio was the highest since last spring, and more than a quarter of a million Ohioans are still out of work. While that’s half of the number at the height of the pandemic, experts say the economy is still struggling.

49,974 Ohioans filed first-time jobless claims in the third week of January, the highest number since May.

Hannah Halbert with the progressive leaning labor research institute Policy Matters Ohio said it shows the pandemic is still a problem, though the jobless rate fell from 16.8% in April to below 10% by the summer.

“Our state unemployment rate was down to something like 5.7% in November, 5.5% in December. So it maybe suggested that we were doing better than we were," Halbert said.

Over 2.2 million Ohioans have filed jobless claims, more than the total claims in the last five years.

coronavirus - unemployment
Coronavirus
unemployment

Related Content

AG Wants Congress To Create Safe Tax Harbor For Unemployment Fraud Victims

By Jan 22, 2021

1.7 million 1099-G tax forms will be mailed this month to Ohioans who got unemployment benefits – and to some that didn’t but are the victims of fraudulent claims. And Ohio's attorney general is concerned about that.

State Working On Plan For Private Sector To Help Run Unemployment Filing System

By Jan 28, 2021
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services building in downtown Columbus.
Karen Kasler

Thousands of Ohioans says they're struggling to file unemployment claims through the state's system that is slow and unresponsive. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the state is doing a complete overhaul to address the issue.

Why Many Ohioans Are Not Getting Federal Unemployment Dollars Yet

By Jan 20, 2021
Kim Henderson, Ohio Dept of Job and Family Services Director
Jo Ingles

The federal government has authorized $300 weekly unemployment bonus checks, but many Ohioans say they are not getting them yet. 

Ohio Unemployment Fund Ends 2020 Borrowing $1.2B From Feds

By Dec 31, 2020
Daniel Konik

Ohio enters the new year with the economic task of repaying federal loans used to pay unemployment benefits needed during much of the pandemic.