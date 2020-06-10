Ohio Lawmakers Introduce A New Comprehensive Drug Plan

Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing five different bills they say will deal with the state’s opioid abuse problem in a comprehensive way.

The bipartisan bill would increase penalties for drug traffickers and put a three-day limit on new opioid prescriptions. And Rep. Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) says one part of it would give grants to businesses that provide job opportunities for recently incarcerated Ohioans.

"These grants would augment the payroll and benefit costs associated with hiring released offenders. It would also provide housing for ex-offenders who take such jobs," Nashport says.

The sponsors say they have put these initiatives forward in five separate bills to make it easier to get some of the plan put in place as soon as possible rather than waiting for agreement on one large comprehensive bill.