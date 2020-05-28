Ohio Lawmakers Question Agency Leader Over Problems With Unemployment System

The woman in charge of the state agency that administers the unemployment system was on the hot seat yesterday as a panel of state lawmakers questioned her about inefficiencies in the system. 

Ohio Job and Family Services Director Kim Hall was peppered with questions from lawmakers on the House Ways and Means committee. Representative Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) asked why so many Ohioans have had problems with the state’s unemployment system…everything from not getting checks due to them and not getting through to anyone in the state office to help them.

"You know, we are in the year 2020. How do we not have a phone system that properly works?," Merrin asked.

Hall said the unemployment system was not equipped to deal with the high call volume and stress caused by the COVID19 pandemic.

“I wholeheartedly agree that our current system is antiquated and does not serve Ohioans to any degree of the level that we need for service," Hall said.

Hall explained the state is in the multi-year process of installing an $86 million system but said it won’t be fully operating until 2022. Hall said her office has processed more than 92% of the claims submitted but about 7% of the claims affecting more than 83,000 people are pending.

New Bill Aims To Make Epi-Pen Like Medicine More Affordable And Accessible

By Mar 6, 2017
Adults with documented medical histories of being routinely prescribed Epi-pens for allergic reactions might soon find it’s easier and cheaper to get those products. Here's more on the bill state lawmakers are considering.

"Worker Protection Act" Proposed To Help Those Who Are At Risk From Working Conditions

By May 26, 2020
Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) at a press conference with other Ohio House Democrats in 2019.
As Ohio opens for business again, many workers have qualms about returning to their jobs. Some Democrats are proposing a bill they say will protect those workers.

ODJFS Takes Down "Fraud" Page, Says No Benefits Denied Because Of COVID-19

By May 26, 2020
A "closed" sign is posted on a closed duckpin bowling alley and bar in downtown Columbus.
1.2 million Ohioans have filed jobless claims since mid-March. And as Ohio’s businesses reopen, workers are concerned about the availability of child care, the cleanliness of their workplaces and the safety of vulnerable family members as they go back to work. And the agency processing claims has seen that concern too.

April's Unemployment Rate Skyrockets, Sets All-Time Record

By May 22, 2020
"Closed" signs on the front of a restaurant in Bexley near downtown Columbus
Ohio’s unemployment rate nearly tripled in just a month and set a record as COVID-19 closures and the state’s stay at home order fully hit economic activity.

State Reports Data Breach For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Applicants

By May 20, 2020
Deloitte, a consulting company contracted by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), is investigating a data breach in the system launched last week to pay benefits to 1099 and self-employed workers. A mass message was sent to applicants letting them know that their personal information was left unconcealed for a period of time.