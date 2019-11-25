Ohio Legislature Provides Recipe For Thanksgiving Debates

By 6 minutes ago
  • rawpixel, Shutterstock.com

Thanksgiving is a time when families come together but it can also be frustrating when members have different opinions on hot button political issues. The Ohio Legislature has provided plenty of fodder for uncomfortable conversations this year. Here are some of the topics that might come up faster than you can say "pass the turkey.”

Sammis Power Plant
Credit FirstEnergy

When you sit around the dinner table, you can always bring up that most Ohioans will see new charges on their electric bills to bail out nuclear plants and subsidize coal plants. You could point out the bailout backers’ argument that rolling back renewable policies will end up saving ratepayers money.

Backers of abortion pill reversal bill
Credit Jo Ingles

There are three big abortion bills under consideration right now. The biggest one is a total ban on abortion, which could include the death penalty. Another involves so-called “abortion reversal,” where a woman can allegedly stop and reverse the process after taking the first of two abortion-inducing pills. And one speaks to a remedy to move an ectopic pregnancy into the uterus. That's a procedure that doesn’t currently exist. Opponents say those two bills are not based on scientific fact or reality.

Credit Klattipong, Shutterstock.com

Then there's the fight over gun regulation. Gov. Mike DeWine wants to make it easier to conduct background checks. But some lawmakers want to pass a law that lifts the requirement to get training before carrying a concealed weapon. And the bill to eliminate the duty to retreat before using deadly force in public, known as “Stand Your Ground”, has been brought back.

Credit maroke/Shutterstock

The legislature cannot agree on how to fix Ohio’s broken school funding formula, which was declared unconstitutional more than 20 years ago. And a recent suggestion by the Speaker of the House to pool local and state taxes for schools then let the state redistribute them is sure to have your cousin who lives in a wealthier district arguing with your cousin whose kids go to a poorer one.

Credit Statehouse News Bureau

And of course there’s the 10.5 cent gas tax hike that took effect this summer to fund everyone’s favorite travel topic – road repairs and construction. All of this could leave some family members reaching for another glass of French wine or Scotch whisky. 

Just don’t bring up the new tariffs on both of those products.

Related Content

Death Toll Was Up Significantly On Ohio Roads Over Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

By Nov 28, 2017
Jo Ingles

The Thanksgiving holiday was deadly on the state’s roads. Fatal traffic crashes were up by nearly 78% from the past two years.

Farmers Aren't Getting Rich Off Thanksgiving Dinner

By Nov 25, 2015
Wikimedia Commons

A coalition made of up mostly smaller family farmers says farmers receive only 19 cents of every dollar Ohioans spend on their Thanksgiving meals this year.

New Bill Would Require Elected Officials To Work A Minimum Amount Of Time To Keep Their Positions

By Apr 26, 2019
Rep. John Becker (R-Cincinnati)
Ohio Legislature

A new bill in the Ohio House would crack down on elected officials at all levels who fail to show up to do those jobs. 

Bill Would Increase Penalties For Roughing Up The Referee

By Apr 23, 2019
Brocreative, Shutterstock.com

Referees at sporting events are used to being heckled by fans but, sometimes, they are victims of actual assault. A new bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature to address that problem. 

Ohio Lawmaker Wants More Time To Study Changes To Ohio's Heartbeat Bill

By Apr 5, 2019
Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland)
Andy Chow

An Ohio House committee has received a new version of the so-called Heartbeat Bill, an abortion ban that could happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. And it is raising questions by at least one lawmaker on that committee. 

New Bill Would Do Away With Prevailing Wage Requirement

By Feb 18, 2019
Prevailing wage bills, recent past and present
Jo Ingles

Two Republican state representatives will unveil legislation tomorrow to change the state’s prevailing wage law. Actually, Ohio’s lawmakers have been trying to alter those laws for a while now.