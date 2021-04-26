Ohio Loses One Of 16 Congressional Seats In New Census Count

By 2 minutes ago
  • Ohio is one of six states losing a Congressional seat, along with California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
    US Census Bureau

As was long expected, Ohio will lose one of its 16 seats in Congress, bringing its total to close to the 14 seats it had in 1833.

The Census Bureau announced Ohio remains one of the 10 most populous states, ranked seventh. But in a continuing trend of population shifting away from the Midwest, Ohio will lose a seat among the 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, a number that was set in 1912 when Arizona and New Mexico became states.

From 1963 to 1973, Ohio had 24 members of Congress. This is the lowest number the state has had since there were 14 members of Ohio's Congressional delegation from 1823 to 1833.

331,449,281 people were living in America on April 1, 2020, according to the US Census Bureau. That's a 7.4% increase over the 2010 Census. It's lower than the 2000-2010 census, and the 2nd-slowest growth in US history.

This story will be updated.

