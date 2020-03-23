Ohio Lottery Says It Is An "Essential" Service Under "Stay At Home" Order

By 15 minutes ago
  • Jo Ingles

Ohio’s casinos have been closed for almost two weeks and it's been a week since bars were shut down, including those offering Keno. But Ohio Lottery tickets are still being sold, even under the new “Stay at Home” order that goes into effect tonight.

The “Stay At Home” order to fight the spread of coronavirus says only essential services are supposed to be operating past 11:59 tonight. That order doesn’t say anything about lottery tickets which continue to be sold at retailers.  

A written statement from the agency says “the Lottery Commission’s operation is considered an essential government function providing funding of public education and our ongoing philanthropic efforts across the state.” It adds those sales are limited to grocers, convenience stores and businesses deemed essential.

But some cashiers say selling and redeeming tickets requires employees to hand them to customers with less than the six-foot-distance businesses are required to follow in the order. 

Tags: 
Ohio Lottery

