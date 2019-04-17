Ohio Medicaid Wellness Initiatives To Include Quitting Smoking

By 11 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton.
    Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton.
    Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine is revealing more about the wellness initiatives that he wants to implement for the 2.8 million people on Medicaid in Ohio, including the 677,000 in Medicaid expansion. 

DeWine says he’ll make quitting smoking one of his Medicaid wellness initiatives.

“If we can help them get healthier, it’s going to be better for them, it’ll be better for their families, and it’s going to save the state millions of dollars. So that’s coming, and we’re going to do it,” says DeWine.

He says a sharp focus on wellness, including prevention and healthy weight maintenance, will be part of negotiations for new contracts with managed care companies.

DeWine is also pushing lawmakers to raise the age to buy tobacco and nicotine products to 21, even though the state could lose nearly $40 million in revenue over the next two years.

Tags: 
Medicaid
tobacco
Mike DeWine

Related Content

Ohio Medicaid Breaks Down Who Might Be Affected By Work Requirements

By Mar 21, 2019
Hundreds of people gathered at the Statehouse in April 2013 to show support for Medicaid expansion. Gov. John Kasich got it approved by the state Controlling Board later that year.
Karen Kasler

As of last Friday, the state has federal permission to require 20 hours of work per week for many non-disabled people on Medicaid expansion.  The state’s Medicaid director has put a number on how many people might be affected – and how much it might cost to put those requirements in place.

Senator Wants To Raise Age Limit For Medicaid Work Requirements

By Mar 18, 2019
Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima) speaks at a press conference in 2017.
Karen Kasler

The federal government says Ohio can require non-disabled Medicaid expansion recipients to work 20 hours a week unless they’re caregiving, in job training or college or over 50. One state lawmaker is disappointed, because he wanted that age limit to be higher.

Senator Sponsors Bill To Require 20-Hour Workweek For More Medicaid Recipients

By Feb 28, 2019
Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima)
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio is among 15 states that have asked the federal government for permission to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients. Ohio’s request would cover people up to age 50, but a state senator has proposed a bill that would go further.