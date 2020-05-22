Ohio National Guard Changes Its Focus As It Responds To Pandemic

Ohio National Guard members have been performing a variety of duties during the COVID19 pandemic. But the roles of members are changing a bit as time progresses.

When the pandemic first began, Ohio National Guard members were busy setting up facilities to relieve pressure on hospitals. But Ohio hasn’t yet seen the crush of COVID19 patients that some other states have. So, Adjutant General Major John Harris says that effort is winding down and members will now be providing more support at Ohio’s nursing homes to help provide testing for the virus.

“Our mission will literally be everything from getting the sample sets and acquiring those to dropping them off at the labs and everything in between," Harris says.

Harris says three of Ohio’s 900 National Guard members who’ve been working on the front lines of the coronavirus efforts so far have actually come down with the disease.

