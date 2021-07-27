Ohio National Guard Members Who Helped During Pandemic Could Get State Money If Bill Passes

  • Members of ONG's 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team help out at the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, March 2020
Some Democratic state lawmakers say the Ohio National Guard has helped keep Ohioans safe during the pandemic. So, some lawmakers have drafted a bill to give members $1000 each as a thank you for their service. 

State Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) says the Guard stepped up to address key needs. She notes they helped with inmates in the state’s prisons during outbreaks of the virus, helped vaccinate Ohioans in nursing homes and more. 

“People would not have been able to get food on the table if the National Guard had not been helping in the food bank line," Sweeney says.

Sweeney’s bill would give guard personnel $1000 in state money for their service. She says other first responders will be eligible for similar funds in new federal legislation but notes guard members are excluded. And she doesn’t feel it is fair for them to be left out.  

