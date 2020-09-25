Ohio National Guard Will Help Provide Security For Presidential Debate In Cleveland

Members of Ohio’s National Guard has been called in to help with the upcoming presidential debate in Cleveland next week.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says 300 guard members are being deployed to help local law enforcement with security for the presidential debate in Cleveland Tuesday.

“Cleveland officials sent a formal request for us to make available the Ohio National Guard and we are granting that.”

After receiving a formal request from Cleveland officials last night, I am issuing a proclamation today that activates around 300 @OHNationalGuard members to help @CLEPolice ensure a safe and secure environment for those attending Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 24, 2020

DeWine says, in the past, the guard has been deployed to help with crowd control, such as at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016. More recently, they were deployed to various cities to help during public protests.