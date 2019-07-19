Ohio Pharmacists Association Is Optimistic About Changes In Budget

By 13 seconds ago
  • Gov. DeWine speaks to reporters about vetoes
    Gov. DeWine speaks to reporters about vetoes
    Jo Ingles

Many of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 25 budget vetoes had to do with changes to Ohio’s Medicaid system. And part of that involves the two pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs the state uses as middlemen between Medicaid and pharmacists. The budget tries to rein in overspending on prescription drugs by moving to one single state-controlled PBM. 

DeWine said he’s ok with going to the single PBM but in his veto, he said he wanted more flexibility for the state Medicaid department to do that. Antonio Ciaccia with the Ohio Pharmacists Association said DeWine’s vetoes made sure there is more transparency in the system.

“I don’t think the legislature’s intent was to allow for secrecy but some of the wordsmithing of the language, looking at it, you could tell it would allow for a lot more things to be redacted than even in the current system," DeWine said.

Ciaccia said the big question now is how the veto will affect the $100 million in funds for pharmacists. The money was targeted to help smaller pharmacies with a lot of Medicaid customers that have been hurt by the price and reiumbursement structure used by PBM's.

Tags: 
pharmacy benefit managers
Medicaid
budget
Gov. Mike DeWine
Mike DeWine

Related Content

With Deadline Looming, Lawmakers Start Work On Big Differences In Budget

By Jun 24, 2019
A lot of the work on the state budget happens at night at the Statehouse.
Karen Kasler

The two-year state budget is headed to a conference committee Tuesday to work out significant differences between the House and Senate versions. And there isn’t much time to deal, because the budget must be signed by Sunday night.

AG Says He Wants $16 Million Back From Prescription Drug Middleman

By Feb 19, 2019
Attorney General Dave Yost (far left) sits on a panel with Treasurer Robert Sprague, Auditor Keith Faber and Secretary of State Frank LaRose at a forum sponsored by the Ohio Associated Press.
Andy Chow

Ohio’s attorney general said at a session with the Ohio Associated Press that one of the prescription drug middlemen working with the Bureau of Workers Compensation took millions of dollars in overpayments that rightfully belong the state. 

Auditor Wants Lawmakers To Tell Medicaid To Halt Plans To Change Contracts With PBMs

By Aug 16, 2018
Karen Kasler

The state auditor is urging lawmakers to tell Ohio Medicaid to halt its plan to change its contracts with two pharmacy benefits managers over the way those prescription drug middlemen price their services.

Ohio Medicaid Orders Managed Care Plans To Break Contracts With PBMs Using "Spread Pricing"

By Aug 14, 2018
Ohio Medicaid

Ohio Medicaid is telling its five managed care plans to sever their contracts with two pharmacy benefits managers, and to work up new deals by the beginning of the year.

Ohio Has A New Two Year State Budget. Here's What Is In It

By Jul 17, 2019
Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau

Finally, Ohio has a new two-year operating budget. Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law this morning.