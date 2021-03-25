Ohio Posts List Of Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Sites Not Disclosing Vaccine Info

  • Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy joined Gov. Mike and Fran DeWine for the first COVID vaccine among Ohio nursing home residents, at the Crown Point Care Center in Columbus in December.
There have been more than 6,900 COVID deaths in Ohio nursing homes – 38% of all the deaths in the state. Now Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll make public a list of nursing homes and assisted living facilities that have not asked for the vaccine or said that their staff and residents have been vaccinated.

DeWine said 90% of all nursing home residents have been vaccinated since they were among the first to get access in December. The numbers are lower for staff.

DeWine said the state has been through its more than 900 nursing homes and over 700 assisted living facilities three times, to make sure people who missed the vaccine got it. And he said the state has set up a vaccine maintenance program to get shots into nursing homes for new residents and staff, or for those who want it but haven't been able to receive it.

But DeWine said some facilities have not let the state know whether they need the vaccine or made their own arrangements, though they've been asked repeatedly. So a list of 56 nursing homes and 158 assisted living facilities that haven't notified the state is posted here.

“I’m to the end of my rope with them, frankly. I don’t know what else to do but to make this information public," DeWine said. "I think people have a right to know if these facilities are not availing themselves of something that the state is providing that will save lives.”

Rates of nursing home staff taking the vaccine are much lower than resident rates.  A recent survey from a large nursing home chain reported 61% of staff had been vaccinated. The group that lobbies for nursing homes in Ohio said last month around half of nursing home staffers are still turning down the vaccine.

DeWine said in an interview for "The State of Ohio" in January that he won’t mandate the vaccine but that he wanted a way for families to know about vaccination rates in long term care facilities.

Related Content

New Order Requires Nursing Homes To Allow Visits In Most Cases

By Mar 23, 2021
Nursing home in Washington CH
Currently in Ohio, nursing home visitors must schedule visits in advance, then must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the front door, sign in and wear masks. But there’s a new state order meant to ensure visitors are more common in those nursing facilities.  

Proposed Budget Gives Ohio Department Of Health More Power To Shutter "Unsafe" Nursing Homes

By Feb 3, 2021
Signs reading "We're all in this together" decorate the windows of a nursing home facility in northeast Columbus.
More than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths coming from nursing homes. So those and other long term care facilities are getting a lot of attention in the new state budget.

All Staff And Residents In A Dayton Area Nursing Home Got COVID-19 Vaccines

By Jan 27, 2021
Lisa Hamilton, Administrator, Grafton Oaks Nursing Center
More than half of nursing home workers have refused the vaccine but at least one Ohio nursing home is beating the odds.

Ohio National Guard Members Beginning To Come Home Now

By Jan 22, 2021
Ohio National Guard in Columbus during 2020 protests
Pictures of National Guard members sleeping on the floor in parking garages in Washington D.C. have been flooding the internet lately. But those people in the photos are not members of Ohio’s National Guard. 