An Ohio Public School District Wants To Allow Students And Staff To Quit Wearing Masks

By 4 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

The Board of Education for a southwest Ohio school district has voted to defy the state’s mask mandate. 

The Blanchester Public Schools’ board in rural Clinton County has voted that its students and staff can immediately go without masks when they are outdoors or on buses, as long as the windows are opened a little bit. But on June 1st, they’ll become the first Ohio district to decide that students and staff can quit wearing masks indoors. Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro says this seems illegal. And he says he's puzzled as to why the school board would want to shed masks right now anyway.

“This is a decision that is putting students in particular at unnecessary risk. It is very clear that the mask mandate has been very effective in curbing the spread of COVID," DiMauro says.

Scott DiMauro, president, Ohio Education Association
It’s unclear what the state can or will do in response to the decision.  

Many teachers were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year. But many students are not. Currently, only Ohioans 16 years and over can get the vaccine. But that could change. Pfizer reports the FDA could authorize students 12 years old and older to get the vaccine in the coming days.

Blanchester schools go maskless
Scott DiMauro
Ohio Education Association
mask mandate
Coronavirus

DeWine Says Goal To Remove Ohio Mask Mandate Is Attainable

By Apr 15, 2021
Marian Jacques

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Ohio has been rising in recent weeks. And it’s going further away from the goal that was set in order for the statewide mask mandate to be lifted. 

Ohio Governor Says Vaccines Are The Way Ohioans Get Their Freedom Back

By Apr 12, 2021
Gov Mike DeWine in Steubenville
Gov. Mike DeWine has said he’ll lift the statewide mask mandate when Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. But that rate has been trending upward in recent days, putting the state further away from that goal. 

Several Ohio House Representatives Have COVID-19 And Some Are Hospitalized With It

By Dec 15, 2020
Ohio Statehouse
Two representatives in the Ohio House are in the hospital right now, battling COVID-19. They are the latest to acknowledge they have contracted the virus. 

Lawsuit Contends Mask Mandate Is Unconstitutional

By Sep 16, 2020
Marian Jacques

More than two dozen parents, mostly in Northwest Ohio, are suing the state over the mandate that K-12 students be required to wear masks. 

Schools Close Due To Side-Effects From Second COVID Vaccine And Shortage Of Substitute Teachers

By Mar 8, 2021
Indian Springs Elementary, Olentangy Schools
Nearly all Ohio schools are returning to in-person or hybrid learning after pledging to do so to get vaccines for employees. Now at least one Central Ohio district has closed several of its buildings today because there were not enough substitute teachers to fill in for teachers experiencing symptoms from recent COVID vaccines. 