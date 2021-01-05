Ohio To Release Wider Vaccine Distribution Plan Soon

By 1 minute ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
    Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the state will release a plan in the coming days to explain how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed to a wider group of people. The eligibility parameters for Group 1B includes people over 65, those with serious health conditions, or who work at a K-12 school.

DeWine says the state’s goal is to line people up to get the vaccine, using local health departments, primary care physicians, and fairgrounds. 

"What I can say is in the next few days, we will make it very clear where people will be able to get a vaccine. So we're pushing this forward. We're telling people where we're going to be in two weeks. We're going to tell them where we're going to be in three weeks, where we're going to be in four weeks," DeWine says. 

The state only finds out how much of the vaccine it will receive a week in advance. Next week it will get about 100,000 doses, which will start going to the 2 million Ohioans in the next eligibility group. 

Critics of DeWine say the state's distribution infrastructure is failing to effectively get the vaccine out. 

As of Tuesday, the state's vaccine dashboard says 175,408 people have received their first vaccine shot. The state has received more than 529,000 doses.

DeWine says the state is also creating a Vaccine Redistribution Plan to address a problem at a long-term care facility that overestimated how much of the vaccine it would need. That facility, which was not identified, let 35 doses of the vaccine expire.

More than 60% of Ohio's nursing homes have been able to distribute the vaccine, however, the number of staff getting immunized remains around 40%. DeWine says the residents are taking the vaccine at a rate of about 75%.

The Ohio Department of Aging says it is holding informational meetings to encourage nursing home staff to get the shot.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus - vaccine
Mike DeWine

Related Content

Why Many Nursing Home Workers Are Not Getting The COVID-19 Vaccines

By Dec 31, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife Fran congratulate the first Ohio nursing home resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on December 18, 2020.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s nursing home residents and workers are among the first in the state to be offered the new COVID-19 vaccines. Most residents are taking it, but Governor DeWine says as many as 60 percent of nursing home employees are opting out. Why are so many employees are  balking at vaccination?

DeWine Signs Law Offering Legal Immunity For COVID-Related Lawsuits

By Sep 15, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine signs House Bill 606 in a virtual signing ceremony from his home in Cedarville. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was in his Columbus office, and Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) joined from their homes.
Ohio Channel screenshot

As he hinted he would, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a law that will shield first responders, businesses and schools from COVID-19 related lawsuits. It’s one of the first coronavirus immunity laws in the country.

Ohio Loosens K-12 Quarantine Restrictions For Students

By Dec 31, 2020
Andy Chow

Ohio students in K-12 schools no longer have to quarantine if they're considered a close contact of another student who's tested positive for COVID-19.