Ohio To Reopen Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants

Gov. Mike DeWine has announced reopening dates for salons, barbershops, and restaurants. The new requirements for the industries rely on creating physical space between people and personal responsibilities.

Salons, barbershops, and outdoor dining can resume on May 15, while indoor dining at restaurants can start on May 21.

The rules for restaurants and bars are not based on limited crowd sizes but creating physical distance between people. Similar rules are also in place for salons, barbershops, day spas, and tanning facilities. If companies cannot create physical distance then they must put up physical barriers, or partitions. Masks are required for employees, with exceptions included.

"So we're not making a distinction between a bar and a restaurant. What we're making a distinction on is physical space, if you have tables and chairs and can comply with these guidelines then you can participate," said Treva Weaver, chief operating officer for Wasserstrom, a restaurant supply company.

DeWine said it's up to every business to do what they can to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"It's so very, very important for us to continue the social distancing. It is very, very important when possible to wear a mask. This is going to determine, really, whether we can do this or not," DeWine said. "This is a gamble."

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health director, was asked if this was the right plan for Ohio as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. Acton said these are very difficult decisions.

"This is a new playbook. We've never been here before in modern times and we have to learn to live with this virus. We will take these steps as cautiously as we can. We will watch the data very carefully. So much will be up to how we do this together, how well businesses implement these things, how much we as consumers help," Acton said.

An announcement on daycares is expected May 11.