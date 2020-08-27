Ohio School Voucher Program In National Spotlight During RNC

Night three of the Republican National Convention focused on President Donald Trump's stance on several issues including law enforcement, abortion, and veterans for the theme "Land of Heroes." The lineup of speakers included Tera Myers, a school choice advocate from Ohio whose son benefited from a voucher program.

Myers said Ohio's special needs private school voucher program helped her son Samuel, who has Down syndrome, get an education tailored to his needs.

"One size did not fit all. So I helped fight to pass legislation in Ohio for a special needs scholarship so that all students could choose the right program for their needs," Myers said.

She was talking about the Jon Peterson Special Needs Scholarship, which started in 2012, allowing up to $27,000 per student. The program is named after former Rep. Jon Peterson who passed away in October 2019. Peterson had attempted to create the program in several General Assemblies before the measure was enacted in 2011.

Myers said Trump has used his first term as president to stand up for education freedom.

"Tonight I would like to extend my thanks to President Trump and his administration for their work towards making every student's dream of a meaningful education, a reality," said Myers.

The Trump campaign has said Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden wants to end school choice. Biden's campaign has said he isn't opposed to school choice but does not support publicly financed vouchers.