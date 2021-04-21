Ohio Senate Approves Bill To List Party Affiliations In Some Judicial Races

By 56 minutes ago
  • The bench of the Ohio Supreme Court
    The bench of the Ohio Supreme Court
    Dan Konik

A bill to list party affiliations of candidates for court of appeals and the Ohio Supreme Court on the November ballot has passed the state Senate – on a party line vote.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said he understands the concerns of Democrats who opposed the bill, which doesn’t apply to county or municipal judge races but to the court of appeals and the Supreme Court.

Democrats have scored some big wins in Ohio Supreme Court races in the last two cycles.

In 2018, then-Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Michael Donnelly beat Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Craig Baldwin, and then-Eighth District Court of Appeals Judge Melody Stewart defeated Justice Mary DeGenero, who'd been appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court in early 2018. Republicans won big in nearly all other races, including governor.

In 2020, then-Tenth District Court of Appeals Judge Jennifer Brunner defeated incumbent Justice Judi French. Republicans won nearly all other races on the ballot, on the coattails of Donald Trump, who won Ohio but lost to President Joe Biden. The court now has a 4-3 balance for the first time since 1994.

But he added: “Typically voters know more about their local judges than they do about Supreme Court candidates and court of appeals candidates who have a more serious restriction in terms of the money they can raise to promote their candidacy.”

But Huffman said he’s open to expanding the idea.

Ohio is the only state where judicial candidates run in partisan primaries but are elected in non-partisan general elections.

The bill moves on to the House.

Tags: 
Ohio Supreme Court
partisan judicial races

Related Content

Ohio House Speaker, Former Supreme Court Justice, Sees Both Sides Of New Bill

By Mar 3, 2021
House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Bluffton)
Jo Ingles

The leader of the Ohio House isn’t saying where he stands on a bill that would show party identification for certain judicial candidates on the ballot. 

Ohio Supreme Court Candidates Square Off On Issues, Ethics

By Oct 13, 2020
The view from the bench at the Ohio Supreme Court
Dan Konik

Way down at the bottom of the Ohio ballot are two important races – two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court. These are non-partisan races on the ballot, but there are differences between the Republican incumbents and their Democratic challengers.

Ohio Supreme Court Takes Historic Step And Hears Oral Arguments Remotely

By Apr 7, 2020
Oral arguments for Tuesday's first case before the Ohio Supreme Court, as seen from a video monitor in the Statehouse News Bureau's office at the Statehouse.
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Supreme Court had a historic session on Tuesday – oral arguments were conducted remotely.