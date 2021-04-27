Ohio Senate Budget Hearings Under Way

Ohio Senators are now holding hearings on the $74 billion state budget plan that makes tax cuts and overhauls school funding.

The Senate is breaking out the state's two-year budget bill among several committees in order to hear the changes it makes in different sectors, from the impact it has on local government, health, and education. 

Tom Hosler, Perrysburg School Superintendent and member of the working group that helped shape the new school funding plan, says the budget addresses the financial needs of schools and students. 

"In a state where we have 50% of all of our children living in poverty, this was a significant conversation in our future and helping support students," Hosler told the Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee Tuesday. 

Watch: Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee Meeting

But there are questions about the cost of the formula overhaul and whether districts will lose money.

The budget must be passed and signed by June 30.

