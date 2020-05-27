Ohio Senate Passes Limited Ban On Plastic Bag Bans

A Republican-backed bill to prohibit communities from banning plastic bags and other disposable containers passed the Senate on a mostly party line vote, after a significant change related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many Republicans have wanted to ban local plastic bag bans for a while. But Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said he was planning on voting no.

However, he said he supported this bill banning bans it’s only for a year.

“What will provide then is consistency and stability for shoppers and for business owners throughout the state," Dolan said.

But Democrats such as Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said it strips local officials of home rule powers, and some communities have delayed their bag bans as stores have asked shoppers not to bring in reusable bags.

“To have our local governments be able to make sound decisions – I have faith in our local governments," Antonio said.

Since the House passed a permanent ban in December, that chamber would have to agree to the one-year sunset for the measure to go to Gov. Mike DeWine, who said last year that banning these bans would be a mistake.