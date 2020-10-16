Ohio Senate Proposes Lifting Bar Curfew, But DeWine Says It Stays

By 54 seconds ago
  • wavebreakmedia/shutterstock.com

The mandatory shutdown of Ohio bars at 10pm is getting pushback from owners, customers and elected officials. But Gov. Mike DeWine says it has to stay in place for now.

Two thirds of Ohio state senators – Republicans and Democrats – have signed on to a bill to repeal the 10pm bar curfew, in place since July 28. Dozens of bars have been cited for selling alcohol past 10pm and staying open later than 11pm.

DeWine has gotten pressure from cities and even law enforcement who have said people drinking in bars is safer than congregating elsewhere.

But he said with the way cases are rising in Ohio, the curfew stays.

“Candidly, I thought we would be able to lift that. But when you look at these numbers, these numbers are just horrible. And they’re going the wrong way. And we just can’t do it at this point," DeWine said.

DeWine said he knows bars have been uniquely hurt by the initial shutdown, the restrictions on opening and this curfew, and he says he hopes to have details soon on how the state can help them out financially.

Tags: 
bars
Coronavirus
coronavirus - bars

Related Content

Gov DeWine Signals Some Restrictions On Bars Could Be Lifted Soon

By Sep 29, 2020
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Bars throughout the state have been begging Gov. Mike DeWine to loosen the restriction put in place under a coronavirus order that requires them to cut off sales at 10 pm.  Now, DeWine signals those rules might be relaxed soon.

COVID Lawsuit Immunity Bill Passes Ohio House Mostly Without Democratic Votes

By Sep 1, 2020
The House was in session for the first time since July. Masks are not required in the House chamber. Most Democrats wear them and many Republicans do not.
Karen Kasler

State lawmakers have sent on to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill to shield first responders, businesses and schools from COVID-19 related lawsuits. The bill had passed the House overwhelmingly in May, but this time Democrats had serious concerns with how the Senate changed it.

Ohio Bars Could Stay Open Until 4 AM Under New Bill

By Jun 23, 2020
A neon sign over a bar in Columbus.
Karen Kasler

A bill that would allow bars and restaurants to use parking lots, green space and even streets for social distancing for customers is now being considered by the Senate. But there’s a provision in the bill that didn’t get much attention till it was on the floor – a plan to extend the hours that bars can stay open.

More Than Half Of The State's Bars And Restaurants Could Be In Jeopardy Of Closing Soon

By Aug 12, 2020
A restaurant in northeast Columbus advertises dine-in service.
Karen Kasler

More than half of the state’s restaurants and bars could be out of business soon, according to a survey by the Ohio Restaurant Association. Owners of those establishments say the restrictions put on them because of COVID-19 are hurting their businesses. And they fear it will get worse.