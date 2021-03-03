Ohio Senate Strips Subsidies From Nuclear Power Plant Bailout Law

By 38 minutes ago
  • The Perry Nuclear Power plant in northeast Ohio
    The Perry Nuclear Power plant in northeast Ohio
    Andy Chow

Ohio Senators have unanimously approved a bill that strips out a key provision of the sweeping energy law that’s at the center of a federal corruption scandal.

The bill from two Republican state senators erases the billion dollars in fees over the next decade that all Ohio electric ratepayers would pay to subsidize Ohio’s two nuclear power plants.

Two court orders have put collection of those fees on hold. But Sen. Michael Rulli (R-Salem) said in debate on the House floor that recent federal actions on nuclear power mean the plants are unlikely to be shut down, sparing their employees and their communities.

“We are now confident these goals will be protected going forward with the added benefit of a reduction in rate for homeowners and businesses around the state of Ohio," said Rulli.

The plants’ owner Energy Harbor is out of bankruptcy and says it’s strong enough not to need the subsidies.

The bill does keep the $20 million in subsidies to solar projects.

House Bill 6 created the $150 million in annual subsidies for the Davis-Besse and Perry power plants by instituting an $0.85 charge on their monthly bills. It also permitted utilities to charge ratepayers up to $1.50 a month to subsidize the Ohio Valley Electric Corporation’s two struggling coal plants, both built in the 50’s, one in southeast Ohio, the other in Indiana. 

It also gutted the mandate that utilities get 12.5% of their power from renewable resources by 2025. And it ended required energy efficiency programs run by utilities, which supporters say saved ratepayers $5 billion over the last ten years.

Federal prosecutors say House Bill 6 is the centerpiece of a $60 million pay-to-play scheme involving Republican former speaker Larry Householder, four other people, a dark money group and a utility widely believed to be FirstEnergy.

Tags: 
HB 6 repeal
Householder Corruption Case
Michael Rulli

Related Content

Senate Committee Moves Bill To Repeal Nuclear Bailout Subsidy

By Feb 23, 2021
Andy Chow

A measure to repeal the nuclear power plant bailout is gaining momentum in the Ohio Senate. A bill would end the proposed increase to monthly electric bills.

Another Plea Deal In Householder/Nuclear Bailout Corruption Case

By Feb 5, 2021
Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford) talked to reporters on September 1, 2020, after returning to the House for the first time since his July arrest in a $61 million bribery scheme.
Karen Kasler

There’s another plea deal in the federal corruption case involving Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and a utility widely believed to be FirstEnergy. That case has been called the largest bribery scandal in state history.

Lawmakers Propose Several Bills To Repeal, Change HB6

By Feb 18, 2021
Andy Chow

Several bills have been introduced in the Ohio House and Senate to tackle the controversial nuclear power plant bailout bill, HB6. The measures range from a complete repeal of the bill at the center of a bribery investigation to repealing portions of the legislation.

FirstEnergy Fires CEO Chuck Jones After Internal Investigation

By Oct 29, 2020
Chuck Jones, FirstEnergy Corp CEO, after testifying before a Senate committee in May 2017.
Andy Chow

The FirstEnergy Board of Directors has fired its CEO Chuck Jones after an internal investigation into the ongoing federal racketeering case. The announcement came just hours after two defendants in that case entered a plea agreement in court saying they're guilty of the accusations.