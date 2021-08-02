Ohio State University Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate

Ohio State University has reinstated its mask mandate for indoor buildings only.

Ohio State University spokesman Ben Johnson says the mask mandate is being reinstated for indoors only.

“We are reinstating it indoors because of the Delta variant and some of the other changes in the status of the virus and the transmissibility of the virus here in our community," Johnson says.

Johnson says early surveys of OSU students and staff show more than 73% of them are vaccinated against COVID-19. And he expects that number might go up a little as people continue to report their vaccine status. The deadline for doing that is Thursday.

OSU's Summer commencement is this upcoming weekend. Johnson says masks will be required inside the Schottenstein Center on Sunday but will not be required inside the OSU Football Stadium on Saturday because it is outdoors. Johnson says the mask mandate will stay on until further notice.