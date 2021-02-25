Ohio Sues Biden Administration Over U.S. Census Data

By 1 minute ago
  • Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
    Jo Ingles

Ohio’s Attorney General is suing the Biden administration over the delay in the release of the 2020 Census data.

The U.S. Census Bureau was supposed to release the data around the first of May but announced earlier this month that it will be released to states on September 30th due to COVID delays. Attorney General Dave Yost is suing to get it earlier.

“The challenge is we’ve got, because of Issue one here in Ohio, we’ve got constitutional deadlines and dates written into our constitution for redistricting and reapportionment," Yost says.

Yost says laws cannot be arbitrarily changed by administrative fiat and adds the agency must do its job, even if it is inconvenient. Ohio could lose one congressional seat based on the upcoming data.

Tags: 
Dave Yost
U.S. Census

Related Content

AG Wants Congress To Create Safe Tax Harbor For Unemployment Fraud Victims

By Jan 22, 2021

1.7 million 1099-G tax forms will be mailed this month to Ohioans who got unemployment benefits – and to some that didn’t but are the victims of fraudulent claims. And Ohio's attorney general is concerned about that.

Will Mask Mandates Work To Reduce Coronavirus In Ohio?

By Jul 13, 2020
Masks sewn by Sew-hio
Marian Jacques

12 Ohio counties are under an order by Gov. Mike DeWine to wear masks in indoor spaces and outdoors in areas where social distancing isn’t possible. That order is meant to reduce coronavirus rates in areas of the state where the virus is raging out of control. But the mask mandate is being met with mixed reactions.

Yost Says Nuclear Bailout Block Helps Build Public Trust

By Dec 21, 2020
Attorney General Dave Yost gestures at a press conference in September.
Karen Kasler

A court ruling will block new charges from appearing on electric bills next month. Those fees were created to a nuclear power plant bailout which is under investigation for its role in a bribery scheme.

Ohio AG Files Brief In Texas Election Lawsuit, But Not To Stop Biden's Win

By Dec 11, 2020
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, at a press conference in his office in February 2020.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s Republican attorney general is joining in part of the lawsuit Texas has filed against Pennsylvania. But he's not asking for results in four battleground states that Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden won to be thrown out - which is what some Republicans were hoping for.

Lawsuit Against Ohio's Attorney General Seeks Information About Involvement With Republican Group

By Dec 1, 2020
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost at his 2016 sunshine initiative news conference
Jo Ingles

A liberal leaning watchdog group says Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has used his official capacity to collaborate in partisan efforts. And it's filed a lawsuit to compel Yost to turn over documents related to work he’s done with a Republican Attorneys General Association.