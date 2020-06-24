Ohio Supreme Court Halt's Toledo's Traffic Camera Appeals Process

    Karen Kasler

The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that Toledo can no longer send appeals of traffic camera tickets to a city-paid administrative hearing officer. The attorney who won the case says it could shut down traffic camera programs in any city with a similar process.

After getting a $120 traffic camera ticket in the mail last year, Susan Magsig sued the city of Toledo, saying state law requires appeals to go to municipal court, not to a city hearing officer.

Perrysburg lawyer Andrew Mayle represented Magsig, and has been fighting traffic camera programs for a decade.

“This is a money making scam and it totally depends upon denying people their day in court," Mayle said.

Cities have long claimed that red-light and speed cameras make intersections safer. But Mayle said the private companies operate these camera programs have no interest in public safety.

Mayle said this Supreme Court decision will affect Toledo, Dayton and Akron and any other city that didn’t change its appeals process after a law last year gave exclusive jurisdiction of traffic camera appeals to muni courts. Other parts of that law are being challenged in other cases.

Related Content

Home Rule In Ohio - Under Attack Or Reined In?

By Oct 21, 2019
Daniel Konik

The home rule provision was added to the Ohio constitution by voters in 1912, and the struggles between local officials and state lawmakers have raged almost since then.

Cincinnati Area Village Sued Over Use Of Traffic Cameras

By Jul 26, 2019
Monticello, Shutterstock.com

New rules on speed and red-light cameras started this month, as the new transportation budget went into effect. But a community near Cincinnati that suspended its newly-created camera program after those new rules is now facing a lawsuit. 

Cities Want To Stop New Traffic Camera Rules In Transportation Budget

By Mar 12, 2019
Kabir Bhatia, WKSU

It’s been a few years, but state lawmakers are trying again to put rules on local traffic cameras, which they’ve said communities are using to generate revenue rather than improve safety. The new regulations are part of the same budget that would raise the state’s gas tax.

Cities Threaten Lawsuits If State Brings Back Traffic Camera Rules

By Mar 29, 2019
Traffic camera sign in Elmwood near Cincinnati
WVXU

There are sticking points in the debate over the transportation budget beyond how much to raise the gas tax. One of them is whether the state should impose new rules on communities using traffic cameras.