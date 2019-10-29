Ohio Supreme Court Won't Hear Appeal From Dayton Abortion Clinic

  • Supporters and opponents of legal abortion
    Jo Ingles

Ohio's top court is, once again, refusing to hear an appeal from the last abortion clinic in Dayton. It has been fighting with the state to avoid closure of the facility.

A couple of months ago, the Ohio Supreme Court said it wouldn't hear a case brought by the Women's Med Center of Dayton that challenged Ohio's rules for abortion clinics to have transfer agreements with a local hospital. The Ohio Department of Health had revoked the center's license because it wouldn't get that written agreement.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Abortion
Women's Medical Center of Dayton

