Ohio Teachers' Union Says Senate School Funding Proposal Fails Compared To House Plan

By 16 minutes ago

A battle is coming over the school funding formula overhaul introduced in the Senate’s version of the budget yesterday – which blows up the one proposed in the House that school groups and education advocates supported.

Very simply put, the House overhaul of the state's school funding formula calculates per-student aid based on 60% property taxes, 40% income. That was the basis of House Bill 1, which was a reintroduction of what was known as the Cupp-Patterson bill, which passed the House overwhelmingly last December.

The Senate budget uses teacher salary, a student teacher ratio and other money to calculate per-student aid:

  • Average teacher salary and benefits $72,440 divided by student/teacher ratio of 20:1 = $3,622
  • Eight teacher development days: $161
  • Building administrative costs and operations: $1,357
  • Student support: $625
  • District administrative costs: $344

Current per-student aid is $6,020. The House version bumps that up to $7,020. The Senate plan takes it to $6,110.

But the president of the state’s largest teachers union, the Ohio Education Association, said the Senate plan moves in the wrong direction.

Scott DiMauro said the Senate's formula takes the state back toward the "state share" approach, and it ignores why Ohio’s way of funding schools was ruled unconstitutional in 1997 – first, the reliance on property taxes.

"Keep in mind that the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that our system is unconstitutional for two fundamental reasons, "DiMauro said. "Number one, because of our system's over reliance on local property wealth to determine school funding. The House plan addresses that. The Senate plan does not."

DiMauro continued: "The second thing that the Supreme Court said is that there is not a commitment to adequately fund our schools that's tied to the actual cost of educating a child. The House plan addresses that. The Senate plan does not.”

Senate leaders have said their formula is more sustainable and predictable than the House plan, and puts nearly $223 million more into schools than the House budget does.

Tags: 
FY 22-23 budget
school funding
Ohio Education Association

Related Content

Senate Republicans Unveil "Sustainable" But Costly School Funding Overhaul

By 22 hours ago
Ohio Senate Finance Committee chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) explains a chart showing the Senate budget's formula for calculating per-student aid.
Karen Kasler

Republican Senators have unveiled their rewrite of the school funding overhaul in the House budget, which spends less per student but will be more expensive. But Senators say it’s more sustainable and reliable for the future.

Senate Budget Cuts Star-Rating Program For Child Care Providers

By 15 hours ago
A Step Up To Quality sign on a child care provider in northern Columbus.
Karen Kasler

In introducing their version of the two-year state budget, Republican Senate leaders highlighted three areas – a 5% income tax cut, an overhaul of school funding and a big change to child care in Ohio.

Ohio's School Funding Overhaul Could Be More Expensive Than Estimated

By May 12, 2021
A hallway at Westland High School near Columbus, photographed in 2018.
Karen Kasler

The school funding formula that’s in the latest version of the two-year state budget now being considered by the Ohio Senate will likely cost more than expected. The formula passed by the House last month seeks to calculate state aid based on 60% property values and 40% income in each school district.

Ohio Republicans Propose Universal K-12 Voucher Program

By May 6, 2021
Karen Kasler

All Ohio students could be eligible for vouchers to go to any private school in the state under a bill being proposed by House Republicans.

New Coalition Backs Proposed School Funding Reform Plan

By Apr 28, 2021
Students at Licking Heights School
Dan Konik

A coalition of progressive groups is coming together to support a bipartisan school funding plan that’s been put into the budget after languishing in the state legislature. 