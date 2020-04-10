Ohio Tracking Probable Cases Of COVID-19

The Ohio Department of Health is now tracing probable cases of COVID-19 in the state through a detailed case definition that the department says will help them study the spread of the virus.

The CDC is asking states to start tracing presumptive cases of COVID-19. The case definition was issued by the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. Gov. Mike DeWine says he wants to make sure the state remains transparent, so the probable cases and the confirmed cases through tests will be presented separately.

DeWine says the probable cases gives the state another statistic to follow and see if it's trending up or down.

"I would not think when we take those in connection with the old numbers and look at both of them at the same time, I would be surprised if they tell us something different," says DeWine.

The administration says the new case definition model can help the state track the virus in several situations such as in large residential facilities like nursing homes.