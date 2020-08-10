Ohio Unemployment To Pay $300 Weekly Benefit Under Trump Order

By 40 minutes ago
  • Vitalil Vodolazskyl, Shutterstock.com

The state is moving forward with President Donald Trump's executive order to offer additional money for people getting unemployment benefits since the pandemic, but it's half of what unemployed people were getting before a federal relief measure expired.

The federal government had been paying $600 in additional weekly benefits until late last month.  

Gov. Mike DeWine's (R-Ohio) office said the executive order signed by Trump over the weekend offered two options: pay out $400 a week in additional benefits with 25% ($100) coming from the state, or pay $300 in weekly benefits fully-funded by the federal government. 

DeWine's office says Ohio is moving forward with the $300 option, saying it can implement that program faster.  

But it will still be a while before people who are unemployed will start to see those additional dollars. DeWine's office says the state must update its system in order to pay out that benefit.

Providing the additional $100 could cost the state more than $60 million a week. A funding source would need to be identified and approved by lawmakers, according to the DeWine administration. 

The legality of the executive order has also been questioned. 

Tags: 
coronavirus - unemployment

Related Content

State Investigating A Quarter Of A Million In Jobless Claims For Fraud

By Jul 29, 2020
Daniel Konik

Payments to more than a quarter of a million non-traditional unemployment cases in Ohio are being halted and are under investigation. The state says most are part of a scam that’s resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent payments in other states.

State Reports Data Breach For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Applicants

By May 20, 2020
Vitalil Vodolazskyl, Shutterstock.com

Deloitte, a consulting company contracted by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), is investigating a data breach in the system launched last week to pay benefits to 1099 and self-employed workers. A mass message was sent to applicants letting them know that their personal information was left unconcealed for a period of time.

Advocates Call For Unemployment Compensation System Reform

By Jun 30, 2020
Vitalil Vodolazskyl, Shutterstock.com

A collection of health and human services advocates are urging state leaders to immediately work on revamping the unemployment compensation system in order to avoid another backlog in the future.