Ohio Vote Certified With Record Turnout, All-Time High Early Vote

By 36 minutes ago
  • Secretary of State Frank LaRose signed the document certifying Ohio's 2020 election during a Facebook Live event.
    Secretary of State Frank LaRose signed the document certifying Ohio's 2020 election during a Facebook Live event.
    @franklarose, Twitter

The results of the 2020 vote in Ohio have been officially certified as the highest turnout ever. Nearly three quarters of all registered voters cast ballots.

The 74% turnout is lower than the all-time percentage high of 77% in 1992. But it’s the biggest total vote count: almost 6 million voters – over 200,000 more than the standing record from 2008.

And while President Trump’s margin of victory over President-Elect Joe Biden was slightly lower than his 2016 win, all 88 counties had a higher turnout. Well more than half – over 58% – were early votes, compared to around a third in 2016.

94% of absentee ballots were returned, the highest percentage since early no-fault absentee voting started in 2006.

Ohio’s 18 presidential electors, all pledged to Trump, are to cast their ballots on December 14, and there are still a few races that remain unofficial pending recounts – that includes Columbus area Republican Sen. Stephanie Kunze’s win over Democrat Crystal Lett.

Tags: 
2020 presidential election
Frank LaRose

Related Content

Ohio AG Joins In Case Involving Pennsylvania Absentee Ballot Deadline

By Nov 10, 2020
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost at a press conference at the Statehouse in September 2019
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s Republican attorney general wants the US Supreme Court to overturn a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling extending the deadline for absentee ballots to be returned in that state.

Ohio Trump Supporters Express Concern, Uncertainty With Biden Presidency

By Nov 9, 2020
Melissa Martin and Rita Lewis in Chillicothe
Andy Chow

President-elect Joe Biden won his race to the White House without carrying several battleground states, including Ohio. That means for the first time in 60 years, the state didn't help pick the president, leaving millions of voters there hoping the election had gone the other way.

Voter Protection Groups Talk About Problems In Tuesday's Election

By Nov 4, 2020
Voter protection worker monitors polling place
Jo Ingles

There were no widespread technical problems in Tuesday’s statewide vote. But non-partisan groups who help protect and inform voters say there were some problems in this election, including misinformation, voter intimidation and more. 

Mostly Good News For Ohio GOP, Mostly Bad News For Democrats In 2020 Vote

By Nov 4, 2020
Karen Kasler

Election Night 2020 was a bad night for Democrats and brought wins for Republicans on Ohio’s Capitol Square. But there were two races with a split decision.

Trump Wins Ohio, By About The Same Margin As In 2016

By & Andy Chow Nov 4, 2020
Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken at election night party
Andy Chow

Ohio Republicans are claiming a Donald Trump victory in the state with more than 5.6 million votes cast and counted. The unofficial results are showing Trump with a more than 8-point lead over Democrat Joe Biden. Election night saw the outcomes turn in a little slower than usual with several big wins for the GOP. 