Ohioans Protest U.S. Military Action That Killed Iranian Leader

Some Ohioans who oppose the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian military Commander Qasem Soleimani took to the streets in several cities this weekend including Columbus.

Anti-war demonstrator Mark Stansbery was one of nearly 100 protestors who stood in the cold.

“It wasn’t even done in a military sense, in a strategic sense. It was a political assassination. And that’s a very dangerous road we are going down," Stansbery said.

Columbus resident Afkham Davis is from Iran and fears for her family there.

“I don’t think Iranians are going to be quiet," Davis said.

President Trump ordered the assassination in an airstrike without Congressional authorization. Trump says that action thwarted a planned terrorist action against the U.S.