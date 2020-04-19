Ohio's COVID-19 Cases Top 11,000, Fueled By Mass Testing At Prisons

There were 11,292 cases of COVID-19 cases as of Sunday – and 14% of those are either inmates or staff at Ohio prisons.

"Pickaway Correctional Institution, Marion Correctional Institution and the Franklin Medical Center are undergoing mass testing right now of their staff and their inmates," said Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Director Annette Chambers-Smith.

She said the goal is to find out who’s carrying the disease into those prisons – since many are asymptomatic.

“What we hope to be able to determine is here’s the percentage of people that are, they are positive for COVID but they don't have any symptoms. And then we'd be able to separate them from the people who don't have COVID at all," Chambers-Smith said. "And that's we're the only state in the union doing that.”

Marion County now leads the state in COVID-19 cases, and 73% of the Marion Correctional Institution has tested positive. 11% of the inmates at Pickaway has tested positive.

As many as five inmates at Pickaway and a corrections worker at Marion has died.

The mass testing is also potentially driving up the gap between cases involving males and females on the state's website.

The number of cases in males and females was almost evenly split between the genders, but now 57% of the cases are males. The three prisons where testing is being done are all-male facilities.