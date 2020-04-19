Ohio's COVID-19 Cases Top 11,000, Fueled By Mass Testing At Prisons

By 1 hour ago
  • The Marion Correctional Institute, in a photo from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
    The Marion Correctional Institute, in a photo from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
    Ohio DRC

There were 11,292 cases of COVID-19 cases as of Sunday – and 14% of those are either inmates or staff at Ohio prisons.

"Pickaway Correctional Institution, Marion Correctional Institution and the Franklin Medical Center are undergoing mass testing right now of their staff and their inmates," said Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Director Annette Chambers-Smith.

She said the goal is to find out who’s carrying the disease into those prisons – since many are asymptomatic.

“What we hope to be able to determine is here’s the percentage of people that are, they are positive for COVID but they don't have any symptoms. And then we'd be able to separate them from the people who don't have COVID at all," Chambers-Smith said.  "And that's we're the only state in the union doing that.”

Marion County now leads the state in COVID-19 cases, and 73% of the Marion Correctional Institution has tested positive. 11% of the inmates at Pickaway has tested positive.

As many as five inmates at Pickaway and a corrections worker at Marion has died.

The mass testing is also potentially driving up the gap between cases involving males and females on the state's website.

The number of cases in males and females was almost evenly split between the genders, but now 57% of the cases are males. The three prisons where testing is being done are all-male facilities.

Tags: 
coronavirus - prisons
Marion Correctional Institution
Pickaway Correctional Institution
Annette Chambers-Smith

Related Content

Head Of Ohio's Prison Workers Union In Quarantine For COVID-19

By Apr 17, 2020
The exterior of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, which is not under quarantine right now.
Daniel Konik

489 inmates and 184 staff in Ohio’s prisons have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 32,000 inmates in 20 of Ohio’s 28 prisons are under full quarantine. And now the head of the union representing those workers is too.

Ohio National Guard Reservists Help Collect And Distribute PPE To Ohio's Prisons

By Apr 16, 2020
Dan Konik

The Ohio National Guard’s Military Reserve soldiers have been helping out at food banks, but they are also collecting and distributing personal protective equipment to people who need it. 

Advocates Say State's List Of Inmates Who Could Be Released Is Too Short

By Apr 7, 2020
A bed at the Pickaway Correctional Institution in Orient, where six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Daniel Konik

There are reports of deaths in a federal prison in Ohio that are suspected to be COVID-19 related. And fourteen inmates and nearly 30 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 in three Ohio state prisons. The state has now identified more prisoners who could be released from those state facilities.

Ohio Tracking Spread Of COVID-19 At State, Federal Prisons

By Apr 6, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine is authorizing the Ohio National Guard to go help a federal prison located in the state. He's also considering the possibility of more release recommendations for Ohio's prisons.