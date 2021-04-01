Ohio's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Is Increasing

Despite an increasing number of Ohioans getting vaccinated, the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Ohio is increasing this week.

The Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says the 7-day case average was more than 1800 this week compared with 1500 last week. And on Wednesday, that spiked to almost 2500 new cases.

“Ohio remains in a race with a virus that is more contagious and is right back on our heels," Vanderhoff says.

Vanderhoff says many of the highest case counts are in northern Ohio, and that Michigan’s positivity rate is 3 ½ times higher than Ohio’s. Gov. Mike DeWine said the statewide mask mandate would end when there are 50 cases per 100,000 Ohioans over two weeks. Now the statewide case rate is more than three times that.

The current statewide positivity rate is 167 per 100,000 over two weeks. Just two weeks ago, that number was under 150.