Ohio's Daily COVID-19 Patient Count In Hospitals Hits 1K

The state of Ohio has seen an increase of more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 each day for a week, with hospital rates taking a jump in patients as well.

The state now has more than 64,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The latest daily increase came in at 1,100.

The 21-day trend of daily increases in total coronavirus cases is now an average of 1,041. The state was seeing a daily average of around 500 total new cases three weeks ago.

The daily patient count in Ohio hospitals has seen a steady incline as well. Since July 5, the number of hospitalized COVID patients increased every day, from 730 to 1,017.

The presumed recovery count, a new statistic reported by the state, is now at 46,200 people.