Ohio's Daily COVID-19 Patient Count In Hospitals Hits 1K

The state of Ohio has seen an increase of more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 each day for a week, with hospital rates taking a jump in patients as well.

The state now has more than 64,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The latest daily increase came in at 1,100.

The 21-day trend of daily increases in total coronavirus cases is now an average of 1,041. The state was seeing a daily average of around 500 total new cases three weeks ago.

The daily patient count in Ohio hospitals has seen a steady incline as well. Since July 5, the number of hospitalized COVID patients increased every day, from 730 to 1,017.

The presumed recovery count, a new statistic reported by the state, is now at 46,200 people.

Related Content

Ohioans Going To New York, New Jersey Or Connecticut Must Prepare To Quarantine

Ohio has been added to a list of states from which people are not allowed to enter New York, New Jersey or Connecticut without first quarantining for 14 days. And business leaders here worry that will hurt Ohio’s companies as they are trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Conservative Group Sues Over City Taxes Paid By Workers At Home

A conservative think tank has filed a lawsuit against the city of Columbus and the state of Ohio, claiming that its employees who live outside of Columbus shouldn’t have paid city income taxes while working during the state’s stay at home order.

Will Mask Mandates Work To Reduce Coronavirus In Ohio?

12 Ohio counties are under an order by Gov. Mike DeWine to wear masks in indoor spaces and outdoors in areas where social distancing isn’t possible. That order is meant to reduce coronavirus rates in areas of the state where the virus is raging out of control. But the mask mandate is being met with mixed reactions.