Ohio's Governor Says State Can't Walk Away From Failing Schools

  • Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t weighing in on the deliberations in the House and Senate over school vouchers. But he is talking about the need to do more to help failing school districts early on.

Some lawmakers have suggested the state do away with the Academic Distress Commissions that provide oversight to three failing districts. DeWine says he thinks the state should continue to monitor the performance of school districts. 

“To go in and throw out what we have, even though it’s not perfect, would be a very, very serious mistake and it would be saying ‘we don’t care about those kids.’ We have to care about those kids," DeWine says.

DeWine says the state should put money in when districts are showing signs of struggle early on. And the community and the state should come together to develop a plan.

academic distress
Gov. Mike DeWine
failing schools

2019 Year In Review - Bills That Didn't Become Ohio Laws, At Least Not Yet

By Dec 23, 2019

There were 21 bills that state lawmakers managed to the governor's desk for his signature. However, there are many other bills that received a lot of attention this year but are still waiting in the wings for 2020.

Senate Panel Considers Changes To School Takeovers Bill

By Sep 23, 2019
Ohio Senate Education Committee listens to testimony on HB154 at the Ohio Senate Building in downtown Columbus.
Andy Chow

The Ohio Senate Education Committee is scheduled for a possible vote on, HB154, a measure that would overhaul the way the state handles failing school districts. The bill would attempt to move away from what's known as state takeovers of local districts, but critics say there's still not enough local control. 

Problems In Lorain Put Spotlight On School Takeover Issues

By Aug 30, 2019
Andy Chow

The Lorain City School Board of Education and the district's state-appointed CEO, David Hardy, are locked in a legal battle. State lawmakers say this emphasizes the need for the legislature to overhual academic distress commissions. 

Group Calls For Racial, Local Representation In School Takeover Plans

By Jul 16, 2019
Dom Ernest L. Gomez/Shutterstock

A national advocacy group is calling on lawmakers to prioritize the specific needs and challenges of students and education leaders of color as possible changes to the school takeover process are considered.

Community Leaders Call For Repeal Of School Takeovers

By Jun 27, 2019
Group of opponents to Academic Distress Commissions gathers at the Ohio Statehouse.
Andy Chow

People opposed to state takeovers of local school districts are making a last-minute push to get rid of academic distress commissions through the budget bill.