Ohio's K-12 School Employees Will Begin Getting COVID-19 Vaccines Thursday

By 1 hour ago
  • A Licking Heights classroom in 2019
    Dan Konik

Ohio’s k-12 schools will begin vaccinating their employees later this week. But the schedule for shot clinics is based on vaccine accessibility. 

   

 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says one school district will begin getting shots Thursday and others are scheduled for next week. 

 

“They should know that and should have been notified by now. The rest of you who wondered when you will start- you should know by Friday," DeWine told reporters.

 

DeWine says employees in all k-12 schools that agreed to hybrid or In-person learning March 1st will get their first shot in February. Some may get their second. He says it is safe for schools to go back to in-person teaching without being fully vaccinated because studies show masks have been far more effective than originally thought.

