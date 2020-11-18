Ohio's Largest County Issues A Stay At Home Advisory

Ohio’s most heavily populated county has issued a Stay at Home advisory to slow the spread of coronavirus. Columbus and all of Franklin County will be under the order that becomes effective this Friday.

Beginning on Friday at 6 p.m., residents of Columbus and Franklin County are being told to stay at home for 28 days unless doing something essential. Those activities include going to work, school, running important errands, picking up food or groceries or receiving medical care. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther likens this to a winter storm warning.

“What we do in the days and weeks to come will determine how long this storm, COVID-19, will last in Columbus and Franklin County," Ginther says.



Other cities throughout the state are considering similar options. Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a three week long statewide curfew between 10 pm and 5 am to help prevent the spread of the virus.