Ohio's New Test Facility For Autonomous Vehicles Expected To Benefit The Entire State

    Dan Konik

Ohio has opened its newly built SMARTCENTER, a connected vehicle testing facility near Marysville. The operation is being billed as the largest independent automotive proving ground in North America. 

Wireless communication, test tracks and underground power distribution come together at the simulated intersections that make up the facility. Car makers from around the country are expected to use it to try out new automation. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says it benefits both the local economy and the rest of the state.

“When you have a facility like this, usually an area of about 200 miles around it is a location where a supplier could locate to serve the things that are going on here," Husted says.

The $45 million project is funded by the state, JobsOhio and Ohio State University.

