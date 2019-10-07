Ohio's Top Doc Says She'll Speak Out On Vaccinations Bill

  • Dr. Amy Acton watches as Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a press conference on banning flavored vaping products.
    Karen Kasler

The top doctor in state government said she’s concerned about one of at least three bills in the Ohio legislature that opponents say have some dubious medical science behind them.

Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton said she’ll weigh in on vaccinations.

There’s a House bill that would demand schools post information about vaccine exemptions just as they put up immunization requirements. Acton said her agency's goal is to reduce or eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases, though there are exemptions in the immunization law for medical reasons or religious convictions.

“Everything has a risk benefit. But vaccines are the surest, safest way that we can keep our kids healthy. So you’ll see me speak out on that," Acton said.

The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Don Manning, said the bill isn’t anti-vaccine legislation, but that he wants schools to be transparent. 

A recent report by the Centers for Disease Control shows Ohio has the 10th lowest rate of immunization for measles for kindergarteners. 8% of those students weren't vaccinated for measles in that study.

There are two other questionable abortion bills – one requiring doctors performing medication abortions to tell patients of pills that can reverse them, and another allowing insurance coverage of a non-existent procedure in an ectopic pregnancy to move the fertilized egg inside the uterus.

Acton said because her agency is facing an unrelated abortion policy lawsuit, she can’t talk about the issue.

